Charles M. Callahan
1935 - 2020
Charles M. Callahan

Milton - Charles Milton Callahan, age 85, of Milton, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Goshen, Kentucky. He was born January 22, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Clifford A. and Adelaide L. Nagele Callahan.

Mr. Callahan was a graduate of Trimble County High School and served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War from January 22, 1953 to August 30, 1954. He was then transferred to the USMC Reserves until January 21, 1961.

Mr. Callahan retired in 1997 as an electrician at the Ford Motor Company in Louisville after twenty-eight years of service, and was a committeeman of Local 862, Kentucky Truck Plant. He was a member of Milton Baptist Church where he drove the church bus, a Baptist Builder, having participated in building the gazebo at the Trimble County Middle School, and a 50-year member of Robinson Lodge, F. & A.M. and the Grand Lodge of Kentucky.

He helped serve with Trimble County Meals on Wheels, was an active member of Tri-County Community Action, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Pinochle, his children, and grandchildren. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Highview Fire Department in Louisville.

He is survived by two daughters: Victoria Ann Callahan of Shelbyville, Kentucky, and Christie Marie Callahan and her husband, Michael Portman of Goshen, Kentucky; one son: Charles Michael Callahan and his wife, Susan of Jeffersonville, Indiana; one brother, Norman W. Callahan of Louisville; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Clifford "Sunny Boy" Callahan and Preston A. "Pete" Callahan; and one sister, Patricia Ann "Pat" Stovall.

The Reverend Ferrill Davis will conduct funeral services at 1:00 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford. The Honor Guard of Samuel Woodfill Post #9, American Legion in Madison, Indiana, and the US Marine Corp will provide a final salute and other military honors at the funeral home.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at ransdellfuneral.com.

Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Ransdell Funeral Home
OCT
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ransdell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ransdell Funeral Home
441 Highway 42 West
Bedford, KY 40006
(502) 255-7180
October 10, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
