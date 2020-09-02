1/1
Charles M. "Chuckles" Topcik

Louisville - Charles M "Chuckles" Topcik passed away on September 1, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI to the late Esther and Jack Topcik.

By profession, he was an accountant, but his hobbies were watching the stock market and collecting antique cameras. He was a proud mason for over 50 years in both the Grotto and Kosair Shrine fraternal organizations and was a member of Keneseth Israel Congregation. He spent many years visiting children in hospitals as Chuckles the Clown and involved with Camp Quality. His dedication to clowning and volunteerism inspired his family to continue his legacy of helping others. He enjoyed spending holidays and celebrations with his immediate and large extended family!

He was preceded in death by his young daughter, Laura. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Evie Lou Topcik; Carolyn (Kevin) Bleicher of Boulder, CO; Jeanne (Scott) Aronoff of Mason, OH and Deborah Topcik of Washington DC. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Andrew and Samuel Aronoff of Mason, OH; his sister, Marcia Topcik of Las Vegas, NV and a niece and nephew. He'll be missed by many cousins and extended family. A special thanks to Mike Keith.

"A Smile is Love" is a quote that exemplified his outlook on life. To honor his memory, let's all smile!

Donations may be made in his memory to Keneseth Israel Congregation or Kosair Charities.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral numbers will be limited. Shiva will be held throughout the week.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
