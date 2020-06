Charles "Chase" MaggardMt. Washington - Mr. Charles Edward Maggard II, "Chase", age 42, of Mt. Washington, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Little Flock Baptist Church (5500 N. Preston Hwy) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home and on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at Little Flock Baptist Church. Full obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com