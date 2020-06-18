Charles "Chase" Maggard
Mt. Washington - Mr. Charles Edward Maggard II, "Chase", age 42, of Mt. Washington, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Little Flock Baptist Church (5500 N. Preston Hwy) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home and on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at Little Flock Baptist Church. Full obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.