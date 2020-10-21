1/1
Charles "Butch" Mathley
Charles "Butch" Mathley

Louisville - Charles Louis Mathley "Butch" 61, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth with his loving family by his side.

Butch worked for the University of Louisville in the custodial department and was an avid U of L sports fan. Butch was met at the gates of heaven by his parents; Penny and Charles. He has left behind to cherish his memory, his Wife of 28 years Melony, son Jeremy and his two sisters Hope Mathley and Angel Henley also all his loving Niece's and Nephews

His funeral will be held Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation for Charlie will be from 4-8 P.M Monday October 26, 2020 and Tuesday from 10 A.M until service time at the funeral home. Please leave condolences for the Mathley family at www.advatagefunerals.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
