Charles Merritte CookLouisville - On November 25, 2020, Charles Merritte Cook died unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep.Born in 1953 in Bluefield WV, Charlie was the youngest of the five sons of Elizabeth Taylor and Cecil V. Cook. He built his life and business in Louisville. While attending JCC, he met his first wife, Carolyn Cook. Though later divorced, they raised their son Joseph with love.As a respected piano technician for over 45 years, he tuned for Elvis, Cat Stevens, Elton John, as well as modern masters such as Lang Lang and Alice Sarah Ott and of course his own family. Through this work he met his second wife, Chris Cook (now divorced) and her daughters Stephanie Adams and Brooke Danthine.Charlie was a complex and quiet individual who was deeply loved by his family, adored by his dogs, and respected by his peers. Throughout his life he struggled with demons that made it hard to be Charlie Cook, but to the end he continued to fight to improve himself through travel, music and dance.He is survived by his son, Joseph Cook and wife Darcy, his brothers, Bill, CV and wife Meriam, Richard and wife Barbara and David and wife Kathy, and many nieces and nephews.A virtual memorial will be held at 6 pm EST on December 4, 2020 via Zoom (meeting id:848 1967 9789). Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held in the future when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood to the Red Cross, as Charlie was an avid blood donor, or make a financial donation to a charity that serves animals, the arts, or children.Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road is entrusted with the arrangements.