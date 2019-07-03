|
Charles Michael "Mike" Driscoll
Taylorsville - Charles Michael "Mike" Driscoll, 69, of Taylorsville, died on Sunday, the 30thday of June, 2019, at Jewish Hospital Shelbyville. Born in Louisville, he was the son of the late James William and Jessica Carlisle Driscoll. A man of remarkable drive, he owned and operated Driscoll Enterprises for over forty-eight years. And while his inexhaustible work ethic and unparalleled craftsmanship will continue to inspire, it is surely his love of his friends and family, his loyalty to his community, and his compassionate treatment of every person he met that will live on in the hearts of those that knew him. Mike was also an amazing talker, who never met a stranger. He was a devout church-going Christian who remained a humble student of the Bible. A patriotic citizen, he served in the U. S. Army and the U. S. Army Reserves, and was a member of Post 288 of the American Legion in Bloomfield. Mike took great pleasure in mowing and listening to music. A musician himself, he was the former drummer of The Henchmen and The Medallions.
His survivors include his wife of over thirty-five years, Annie Driscoll of Taylorsville; his daughter, Michaela Driscoll-Russell and her husband, Todd, of Taylorsville; his son, Zach Driscoll and his wife, Kansas Andrade, of Louisville; his sister, Kathy Mattingly of Louisville; his brother, Patrick Driscoll, also of Louisville; and his four grandchildren, Angel, Jenna, Reece, and Brody.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, the 3rd day of July, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Funeral services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the . Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019