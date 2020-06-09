Charles "Chuck" Michael FriedmanLouisville - Charles "Chuck" Michael Friedman passed away on May 29, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky from complications of the COVID-19 virus. He was born on May 16, 1945 in Louisville, KY to Frances (Lipshutz) and Henry Friedman. He attended Whitehouse Elementary and Waggener High School. He graduated from Vanderbilt University, was drafted, and became an officer, in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. He returned to Louisville and graduated with his Juris Doctorate from the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.Chuck was born with extraordinary athletic ability and, from an early age, played a variety of sports. He played intramural baseball and varsity football until he graduated from law school and then became a football referee for 42 years, leading the Kentucky Football Officials Association as President for several years. He was an expert skier, becoming the head of the Paoli Peaks and General Butler Ski Resorts ski patrols for many years. He also was a marathon runner and competitive bicyclist.He practiced commercial and labor law for over 45 years and only lost four trials in his entire career. Chuck always said, "He took being an Officer of the Court very seriously." In those few words were the essence of the man: honest, hardworking, knowledgeable, caring and a strong advocate for justice. But he will best be remembered for his unique storytelling ability. He could tell the most mundane story in the most fascinating way. He would weave a tale, utilizing carefully chosen words, leading his listeners to an enthralling finish, always ending with his small, familiar whimsical smile. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.He is survived by his wife Dr. Diane Tobin (who loved him more than words can ever express), his children Judi Quirke (Patrick), Craig Friedman (Sarah), Grant Friedman (Hallie), Allie Friedman; his step-daughters Courtnee Bennett and Joslyn Overby (Manny); his grandchildren Madeline Quirke, Parker Friedman, London Friedman, and Ella and Harry Overby and a myriad of friends and colleagues.Chuck was cremated and his ashes will be buried in Cincinnati, near his in-laws, Harry and Bertha Tobin, at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in honor of his memory you can donate to the Animal Care Society in Louisville where he picked out and rescued his beloved dog Winnie.Arrangements entrusted to Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.