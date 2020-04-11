Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home - Louisville
2723 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40217
502-635-6371
Charles Hicks
Louisville - Charles M. (Mike) Hicks, 79, died April 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edith Hicks, brothers James and Edward Hicks. He is survived by his sisters, Sherry Cook and Carol Keene, his sons Anthony (Sally) Hicks, Andrew (Sara) Hicks, and daughter Helen (Derek) Anderson. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren: Dottie, Ellie, Lexie, Cici, Marie, Brenna, Emily, Taylor, Haley, and Rafe. More information can be found at www.embry-bosse.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
