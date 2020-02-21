|
|
Charles Mitchell Ellis
Louisville - Charles Mitchell "Mitch" Ellis, 89, passed away on February 20, 2020 at Hospice Care in Louisville. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday CDT, February 24, 2020 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. DAV Chapter #20 will provide military honors. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday until time for service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020