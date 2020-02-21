Services
A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home
201 East Washington Street
Glasgow, KY 42141
(270) 651-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Mitchell Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Mitchell Ellis Obituary
Charles Mitchell Ellis

Louisville - Charles Mitchell "Mitch" Ellis, 89, passed away on February 20, 2020 at Hospice Care in Louisville. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday CDT, February 24, 2020 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. DAV Chapter #20 will provide military honors. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday until time for service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -