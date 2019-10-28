Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Moore Obituary
Charles Moore

Louisville - My loving husband, Charles Edward Moore lost his courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease on Saturday, October 26, 2019, such a horrible disease that wins every time.

Charlie was a former ARCA race car driver and a Navy Seebee. He spent most of his life at CSX (formerly L&N) Railroad and Caldwell Tanks.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 49 years, Wanda; children, Todd Moore (Gayle), Missy Kersnick (Chuck) and Terri Fultz (Josh); grandchildren, Morgan, Zach, Taylor and Scarlett; siblings, Emmett Moore (Patsy) and Lois Marmillot (George Phadt) and children in heart, Scott, Donna and Dalton Smith and Mike Mirus and family.

Many thanks to the staff at Episcopal Church Home for his care these last two weeks, especially Dr. Jane Cornett.

There will be a celebration of life at 4pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Memorial visitation is after 12pm that day until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal shelter of your choice in honor of his love for dogs.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now