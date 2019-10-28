|
Charles Moore
Louisville - My loving husband, Charles Edward Moore lost his courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease on Saturday, October 26, 2019, such a horrible disease that wins every time.
Charlie was a former ARCA race car driver and a Navy Seebee. He spent most of his life at CSX (formerly L&N) Railroad and Caldwell Tanks.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 49 years, Wanda; children, Todd Moore (Gayle), Missy Kersnick (Chuck) and Terri Fultz (Josh); grandchildren, Morgan, Zach, Taylor and Scarlett; siblings, Emmett Moore (Patsy) and Lois Marmillot (George Phadt) and children in heart, Scott, Donna and Dalton Smith and Mike Mirus and family.
Many thanks to the staff at Episcopal Church Home for his care these last two weeks, especially Dr. Jane Cornett.
There will be a celebration of life at 4pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Memorial visitation is after 12pm that day until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal shelter of your choice in honor of his love for dogs.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019