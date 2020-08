Charles MooreLouisville - Charles Everett Moore, 81, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was a 1957 graduate of Flaget High School, a member of Douglass Hills Church of Christ, and retired from Dupont after 30+ years of service. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Peggy; 2 children; 3 step-children; and several grandchildren. Public visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10-12pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will be private.