Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
For more information about
Charles Morrison
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
3503 Blanton Lane
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
3503 Blanton Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Joe" Morrison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles "Joe" Morrison Obituary
Charles "Joe" Morrison

Louisville - Charles "Joe" Morrison, 83, went to be with his Heavenly Father Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Joe was retired vice president for PNC Bank, a member of First Church of the Nazarene, and a member of the Masonic Home Alumni.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Toni Matthey Morrison; several nieces and nephews; and several children that called him Granddad.

Visitation will be held from 3-9 pm Friday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 3503 Blanton Lane, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. There will be visitation Saturday at the church from 9:30 until the service time.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now