Charles "Joe" Morrison
Louisville - Charles "Joe" Morrison, 83, went to be with his Heavenly Father Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Joe was retired vice president for PNC Bank, a member of First Church of the Nazarene, and a member of the Masonic Home Alumni.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Toni Matthey Morrison; several nieces and nephews; and several children that called him Granddad.
Visitation will be held from 3-9 pm Friday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 3503 Blanton Lane, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. There will be visitation Saturday at the church from 9:30 until the service time.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019