Mt. Washington - Charles Naylor Patterson, 89, of Mt. Washington, KY left us June 10, 2020 to join his son, Charles Raymond Patterson in Heaven. Charlie was born on May 29, 1931 to Raymond Hastings Patterson and Edith Cryer Patterson in Trenton, NJ. Charlie spent his young life on the farm in Penns Manor, PA until enlisting in the US Air Force in 1951. Upon leaving the Airforce in 1955, Charlie married Dorothy Armes Patterson. He farmed for 30 years (primarily potatoes) in Cranbury, NJ. After leaving farming, he went on to become an airplane mechanic for Continental Airlines at Newark, NJ airport, qualifications gained from spending hours and hours at a local airport as a teen. Charlie owned his own airplane, a J3 Cub while still in High School. Charlie is preceded in death by his son, Charles Raymond Patterson; grandparents, Sarah and Thomas Patterson, Sarah and John Cryer, mother and father, Edith Cryer Patterson and Raymond Hastings Patterson; in law's Colleen and Emory Armes; brother, Raymond John Patterson; sister, Dorothy Patterson Hovi; brothers-in-law, Leo Hovi and Thurber Zeh; sister-in-law, Lynda Patterson. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Patterson; daughter, Susan Patterson Schreib (Richard); daughter-in-law, Constance Patterson; sister, Katherine Patterson Zeh; brother, Donald Patterson; grandchildren, Casandra, Scott, Aaron, Kaori, Richard, Colby, Christian, Michelle, Kristi, Mary, Bradley; great grandchildren, Delaney, Gavin, Dylan, Kaleigh, Ashlynn, Alex, and Benjamin (Franklin); numerous nieces and nephews, and his ice cream and walking buddy Chester Too. Charlie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cranbury, NJ and Hightstown Apollo 41 Masonic Lodge. A celebration of his life and interment will be held at a later date in Cranbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the IPA Foundation, http://.www.ipapilot.org/foundation , 3607 Fern Valley Road, Louisville, KY 40219. which is dedicated to providing for the well being of children with exceptional medical requirements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
