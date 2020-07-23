1/
Charles Oligee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Oligee

Louisville - Charles Richard Oligee, 89 of Louisville, passed away on July 23, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Jim and Frank.

Charles is survived by his wife, Loretta Mae Oligee, their children, Charles Oligee II (Lanise), Elizabeth Lane (Ben) and Paul Oligee (Jennifer), grandchildren, Cade, Zane, Robert (Brittany), Jonathan (Beth), Amanda (Ben), Brandon and Kyle. Great-grandchildren, Micah, Daniel, Andrew, Hayes, Isaac and one great granddaughter on the way.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd with an entombment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205.

To sign the online guest book, please visit us at www.archlheadywestport.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
5024269351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved