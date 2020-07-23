Charles Oligee
Louisville - Charles Richard Oligee, 89 of Louisville, passed away on July 23, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Jim and Frank.
Charles is survived by his wife, Loretta Mae Oligee, their children, Charles Oligee II (Lanise), Elizabeth Lane (Ben) and Paul Oligee (Jennifer), grandchildren, Cade, Zane, Robert (Brittany), Jonathan (Beth), Amanda (Ben), Brandon and Kyle. Great-grandchildren, Micah, Daniel, Andrew, Hayes, Isaac and one great granddaughter on the way.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd with an entombment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205.
