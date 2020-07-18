Charles "Chuck" Owen Simpson
LOUISVILLE - Charles "Chuck" Owen Simpson, 73, of Louisville passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home.
Chuck was a U. S. Army veteran and a member of Saint Lawrence Catholic Church. He was a heavy equipment operator for Advanced Paving.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Owen & Mary Simpson; three brothers, James Miles, Thomas Miles & Tony Simpson; one sister, Betty Buckner.
Survivors include his four children, James Constant, Stacy Conard (Craig), Ashley Turner (Brian Clopton) and Robert Simpson (Rachael); eight grandchildren, Aaron, Megan, Ryan, Brandon, Nathan, Eva, Isabella, Noble and one great grandchild, Autumn; one sister, Julia Graham (Kenny).
Family has entrusted Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.