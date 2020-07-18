1/1
Charles Owen "Chuck" Simpson
Charles "Chuck" Owen Simpson

LOUISVILLE - Charles "Chuck" Owen Simpson, 73, of Louisville passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home.

Chuck was a U. S. Army veteran and a member of Saint Lawrence Catholic Church. He was a heavy equipment operator for Advanced Paving.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Owen & Mary Simpson; three brothers, James Miles, Thomas Miles & Tony Simpson; one sister, Betty Buckner.

Survivors include his four children, James Constant, Stacy Conard (Craig), Ashley Turner (Brian Clopton) and Robert Simpson (Rachael); eight grandchildren, Aaron, Megan, Ryan, Brandon, Nathan, Eva, Isabella, Noble and one great grandchild, Autumn; one sister, Julia Graham (Kenny).

Family has entrusted Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
