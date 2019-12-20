|
|
Charles P. Litterer Sr.
Louisville - 80, passed away December 18, 2019 at his home.
He was a retired Machinist at Brown & Williamson and Alean Aluminum.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rita Litterer; sister, Dolores French; and brother, George Litterer Jr.
He is survived by his children, Charles P. Litterer Jr. (Lisa), Kristie Lynn Watson (John Paul), Yvonne Marie Guelda (Harold); grandchildren, Christopher & April Guelda.
Visitation Sunday, December 22, 2019 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Monday, December 23, 2019 11am in the Arch L. Heady Chapel with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019