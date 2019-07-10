|
|
Charles P. "Pat" Thomas
Louisville - Charles P. "Pat" Thomas, 63, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Born in Louisville on August 7, 1955, he was a son of the late James Richard and Winifred Lantz Thomas. Pat was an employee of PPG.
He is survived by his wife Sandi Thomas; a sister, Judy Burgin and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Home, 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019