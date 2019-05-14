Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Ky Veteran Cemetery Central
Radcliff,, KY
Louisville - Charles "Tom" Patterson, 73, entered into rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Tom was an Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Patterson; Daughters, Kadie McCandless (Tim) and Tammy Olson; Grandchildren, Sissy, Thomas, Daniel; and Fur baby, Bella; and extended family members. His funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Ky Veteran Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Ky. Visitation will be after 9am on Thursday at the funeral home.
