Charles "Tom" Patterson
Louisville - Charles "Tom" Patterson, 73, entered into rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Tom was an Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Patterson; Daughters, Kadie McCandless (Tim) and Tammy Olson; Grandchildren, Sissy, Thomas, Daniel; and Fur baby, Bella; and extended family members. His funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Ky Veteran Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Ky. Visitation will be after 9am on Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019