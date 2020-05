Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Pemberton



Louisville - Charles Pemberton, 77, entered into rest on Friday May 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Pemberton. Charles was a self-employed builder. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Holder (Stuart); Grandchildren, Chad (Jessie) and Jason Holder(Bretta); Great Grandchildren, Savannah, Camden, Andrew, Anthony, Anson; Brothers, Ronnie, Jerry, William David Pemberton, Jr.; Sisters, Judy Cox, Effie Sutherland, Ann Roach, Lillian Pemberton. His services will be private. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel in charge of Arrangements.













