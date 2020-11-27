1/1
Charles Pierce
1942 - 2020
Charles Pierce

Louisville - Charles "Chuck" Pierce, known by his beloved family as "Capi", 78, passed away with his family at his side, at his home in Louisville, KY on Monday, November 23rd, 2020. He was the son of Olin & Ethel Pierce and was born in the Shelby area of Louisville, Ky, October 19th, 1942 and was a member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church. Chuck faced many health challenges over the years. Through it all, he put up the most admirable fight and was always there for his family. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Jane of 42 years. He leaves behind his two children, Jason Pierce and Suzanne Terry (Steve), his grandchildren, Hayden Terry and Nathan Pierce. He also leaves behind a vast multitude of wonderful, thoughtful and kind friends and former colleagues who provided him with comfort and love during this difficult period. Chuck was undoubtedly the best father and husband that a family could possibly have. He was completely committed to his wife and children in every aspect of their lives. The Pierce family will dearly miss his sense of humor, his presence, and his infectious spirit. Chuck was very active in supporting the local community through various outreaches. Through his work with the Cherokee Triangle Association, he supported urban development in the Highlands. As an avid music lover, he was an advocate and supporter of the arts and music and was a record collector for nearly 40 years. As an architectural draftsman, Chuck had the opportunity to work with several local firms on the development of many schools and buildings throughout Kentucky. This work brought him to his passion, teaching architectural drafting and engineering through JCPS vocational programs. This led him to lead efforts for Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA) yearly conferences where he helped showcase the talents of students throughout the US. In his 30 years of teaching, he proved to be a supporter, champion and mentor to countless students. As a music lover, he was also a huge supporter of Jeffersontown Highschool's Band Program. Watching this group of talented students perform brought him great joy.

As an avid food lover and traveler, he taught his children and students to be open to all the world has to offer and to always try a food at least 2 times!

Our family would like to thank all those who were so instrumental in his care especially during his final days. Each of you are loved and appreciated.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society, Hosparus and Apron Inc.

Guests can view the private service on Arch L Heady Resthaven's Facebook page on Tuesday, December 08, 2020 12:00PM.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
November 28, 2020
We had some good times working together at J-Town High School. Thanks for all you did promoting Technical Education.
Sam Lewis
Coworker
