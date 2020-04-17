Services
Charles "Charlie" Popp

Charles "Charlie" Popp Obituary
Charles "Charlie" Popp

Sellersburg, Indiana - Charles ("Charlie") Edward Popp, 82, of Sellersburg, Indiana, passed away on April 16, 2020, at Hosparus Health hospice in Louisville, Kentucky, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on August 4, 1937, to the late Robert M. and Hedwig (Wundrak) Popp.

Charlie was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert J. Popp, Theodore Popp, Edward Popp, and Ann Marie (Popp) Sanderfer.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Ilona (Reuter) Popp of Sellersburg, Indiana, his daughter Sonja Popp-Stahly (Brian Stahly) and two grandsons, Gavin and Tristan Stahly of Carmel, Indiana. He is also survived by his brother, Albert Popp (Doris) of Louisville, Kentucky, sister-in-law Donna Popp of San Antonio, Texas, and brother-in-law William "Bud" Sanderfer of Louisville, Kentucky.

With the current pandemic situation, a private service and burial will take place at St. Joe Hill Catholic Cemetery in Sellersburg. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
