Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knights of Columbus
4417 River Road
Louisville, KY
Jeffersonville - Louisville - Charles R. Kayrouz Sr., 84, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019.

He was Owner of Kayrouz Marine Boat sales and service; Jeffersonville, IN. and a US Navy Veteran.

He was preceded in death by son, Charles R. Kayrouz Jr. and a daughter, Angela Kayrouz.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Kayrouz, sons, Tony, Mike (Leslie) and David Kayrouz, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Reception will be from 3-7 PM Saturday June 8, 2019 at Knights of Columbus 4417 River Road Louisville.

Expressions of Sympathy may go to Knights of Columbus-Bishop Spalding Council # 2761, 4417 River Road; Louisville, KY. 40222. Arrangements under the direction of Pearson's.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019
