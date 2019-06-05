|
Charles R. Kayrouz Sr.
Jeffersonville - Louisville - Charles R. Kayrouz Sr., 84, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019.
He was Owner of Kayrouz Marine Boat sales and service; Jeffersonville, IN. and a US Navy Veteran.
He was preceded in death by son, Charles R. Kayrouz Jr. and a daughter, Angela Kayrouz.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Kayrouz, sons, Tony, Mike (Leslie) and David Kayrouz, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Reception will be from 3-7 PM Saturday June 8, 2019 at Knights of Columbus 4417 River Road Louisville.
Expressions of Sympathy may go to Knights of Columbus-Bishop Spalding Council # 2761, 4417 River Road; Louisville, KY. 40222. Arrangements under the direction of Pearson's.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019