Charles Ray Bush
Pendleton - Charles Ray Bush, 88, of Pendleton, KY passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
He was born on July 12, 1931 to the late Irvin and Isabelle Bush in Olinger, VA.
Charles was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired as a Head Mechanic at Lorillard Tobacco Factory. He was also a founding member of the Oldham County Coon Hunters Club and an avid UK Fan!
He was preceded in death by his son; Charles Irvin Bush, 1 brother and 2 sisters.
Left to cherish the memory of Charles are his wife of 55 years; Jean Bush, daughters; Charlene Simmons and Dianna Cox, 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Charles at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1pm with burial to follow at Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8pm.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to Susan G. Komen.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020