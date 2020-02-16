Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Ray Bush


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Ray Bush Obituary
Charles Ray Bush

Pendleton - Charles Ray Bush, 88, of Pendleton, KY passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.

He was born on July 12, 1931 to the late Irvin and Isabelle Bush in Olinger, VA.

Charles was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired as a Head Mechanic at Lorillard Tobacco Factory. He was also a founding member of the Oldham County Coon Hunters Club and an avid UK Fan!

He was preceded in death by his son; Charles Irvin Bush, 1 brother and 2 sisters.

Left to cherish the memory of Charles are his wife of 55 years; Jean Bush, daughters; Charlene Simmons and Dianna Cox, 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Charles at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1pm with burial to follow at Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8pm.

Memorial donations can be made in his name to Susan G. Komen.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -