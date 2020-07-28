1/1
Charles Ray Kelley
Charles Ray Kelley

Charles Ray Kelley Loving father, grandfather, and brother returned home at the age of 58. He is preceded in death by his father Harry Donald Kelley and mother Joyce Ann Thompson. Survived by his daughter Stacy, his 3 grandsons Lucian, Liam, and Logan, his brothers Jimmy, Larry, Brian (Bucky), John Patrick, and sister Shelia.

A service will be held August 1st 2020 at Grace Pointe Baptist Church 5415 Valley Station Rd., Louisville, KY 40272 at 11am.

There will be celebration of life at his brothers Brian (Buckys) house after.

620 Jennings Knob Rd. vine Grove 40175 starting at 1pm.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
Grace Pointe Baptist Church
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Brian (Buckys) house
