Charles Raymond Columbus
Louisville - Charles Raymond Columbus, 86, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He was born on January 1, 1934 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Evelyn and Pete Columbus.
Charles graduated from Flaget High School in 1952. He attended the University of Louisville, Bellarmine University and the University of Kentucky. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War.
After living in several southeastern cities including Lexington, New Orleans, Memphis and Charlotte, he happily returned to Louisville for retirement.
Charles was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church where he enjoyed many years with the 3M club. He was also a Eucharistic Minister. Charles was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th degree. He was a litigation consultant and claims manager. He worked for Royal Insurance Company for 40 years.
Charlie was a happy man. He loved making people laugh. He loved his family, friends, his country and his church. Charlie enjoyed playing golf with his buddies Bill, Bob and Gene and was especially proud of his "hole in one." He loved to travel and enjoyed trips with the 3M club. He especially enjoyed taking cruises. The highlight of his cruise adventures was his trip to Italy with his sister.
He is preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Pete Columbus and his wife of over 50 years Pat Columbus.
Charles is survived by his loving wife Patsy Columbus, daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Jeff Milam of Atlanta Georgia, two grandchildren Candice Smith and Merritt Milam, one great-grandson, his sister Shanna Columbus; Patsy's sons Alan Froman and Stephen Froman (Sandi) and daughter Susan (John), grandson Nicholas (Dessirra), three great grandchildren, sister-in-law and two brothers in law.
Visitation will be from 3-7p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to Dare to Care and St. Michael Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.