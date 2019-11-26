Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hazelip
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Raymond Hazelip

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Raymond Hazelip Obituary
Charles Raymond Hazelip

Louisville - Charles Raymond Hazelip, 81, entered into rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Waltraud Hazelip; Daughter, Michelle Brown; Charles retired from the Army after 30 years of service to his country. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of 69th Amour Association. He is survived by his Daughter, Valerie Hazelip; 5 - grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. There will be a joint Memorial Service for Charles and Waltraud on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with memorial visitation after 10am on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -