Charles Raymond Hazelip
Louisville - Charles Raymond Hazelip, 81, entered into rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Waltraud Hazelip; Daughter, Michelle Brown; Charles retired from the Army after 30 years of service to his country. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of 69th Amour Association. He is survived by his Daughter, Valerie Hazelip; 5 - grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. There will be a joint Memorial Service for Charles and Waltraud on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with memorial visitation after 10am on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019