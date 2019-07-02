|
|
Charles Richard Warner
Louisville - 1944 - 2019
Charles "Richard" Warner, 74, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence in Louisville, Kentucky.
Richard was born August 25, 1944 in Burnetta, Kentucky to the late Charles Marion and Eula Sullivan Warner.
Richard co-established Warner Fertilizer Company, Inc. in Somerset, Kentucky in 1968 and built it into a successful twelve-branch enterprise, of which he served as President and CEO until the time of his death. Among his other civic leadership, he served on the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and the Board of First & Farmer's National Bank of Somerset. He was an avid golfer and member of Hurstbourne Country Club, a University of Kentucky sports fan, and a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Somerset, Kentucky.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, J.C. Warner.
He is survived by his loving wife, Felicia Warner; a daughter, Jennifer (and Bob) Burgess of Somerset, Kentucky; a son, Rick (and Gigi) Warner of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; a step-son, Chad (and Michelle) Walkup of Louisville, Kentucky; and four grandchildren; Morgan, Kendall, Grace, and Jackson Burgess of Somerset, Kentucky.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday July 3rd, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. A second day of visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday July 5th, 2019 at First Baptist Church 128 N. Main St. Somerset, KY 42501 with funeral services at 2:00 p.m., with internment to follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to either The Gideons International or Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019