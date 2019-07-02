Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
128 N. Main St
Somerset, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
128 N. Main St.
Somerset, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Richard Warner


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Richard Warner Obituary
Charles Richard Warner

Louisville - 1944 - 2019

Charles "Richard" Warner, 74, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence in Louisville, Kentucky.

Richard was born August 25, 1944 in Burnetta, Kentucky to the late Charles Marion and Eula Sullivan Warner.

Richard co-established Warner Fertilizer Company, Inc. in Somerset, Kentucky in 1968 and built it into a successful twelve-branch enterprise, of which he served as President and CEO until the time of his death. Among his other civic leadership, he served on the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and the Board of First & Farmer's National Bank of Somerset. He was an avid golfer and member of Hurstbourne Country Club, a University of Kentucky sports fan, and a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Somerset, Kentucky.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, J.C. Warner.

He is survived by his loving wife, Felicia Warner; a daughter, Jennifer (and Bob) Burgess of Somerset, Kentucky; a son, Rick (and Gigi) Warner of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; a step-son, Chad (and Michelle) Walkup of Louisville, Kentucky; and four grandchildren; Morgan, Kendall, Grace, and Jackson Burgess of Somerset, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday July 3rd, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. A second day of visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday July 5th, 2019 at First Baptist Church 128 N. Main St. Somerset, KY 42501 with funeral services at 2:00 p.m., with internment to follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to either The Gideons International or Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now