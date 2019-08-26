|
|
Charles Robert Hampton
Hillview - Mr. Charles Robert Hampton, age 70, of Hillview, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Mr. Hampton was born on February 5, 1949 in Lebanon Junction, KY to the late Herbert and Mary Hampton. Mr. Hampton proudly served in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Vietnam War. He was awarded 2 of the coveted bronze star medals, one with an oak leaf cluster and various other medals for his heroism. Mr. Hampton was a lifelong member of Christian Assembly Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Ruth Tackett; brother-in-law, Kevin Daugherty and cousin, Wayne Tuttle. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years, Belinda Hampton; son, Charles Hampton II (Sarah); grandchildren, Alyssa and John; sister, Geraldine Berglund; siblings-in-law, Leon Lyon (Joann), Michael "Pops" (Elaine), Gary Dale Lyon, Clyde Lee Lyon, Lesa Vittitow, Terry Earl Lyon (Darby), Georgie Lorraine Daugherty; nieces, Karen Tackett, Sharon, Lisa; nephews, James Michael Tackett (Iane), Leslie, Eddie and grandnephew, Michael Stewart; close family friend, Sharon Lyon; cousins, Edgar Annibal (Judy), Bobbie Perkins (Kenny), Paula Tuttle and Pam Annibal (John) and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 26, 2019