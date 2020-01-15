Services
Charles Robert "Bob" Holt

Charles Robert "Bob" Holt Obituary
Charles Robert "Bob" Holt

Louisville - Charles Robert "Bob" Holt, 88, of Okolona passed away, Sunday, January 12, 2020.

He was retired from American Air Filter, where he worked as an inspector. Bob was a musician and songwriter. He was a professional drummer but played several other instruments. He played in many bands before forming his own band, "Bob Holt and Prime Time". They played many genres of music. Bob loved to fish and was an avid U of L fan.

His wife of thirty-two years, Marcella Holt and daughter, Cathi Lynn Bonkowski precede Bob in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Connie Thacker(Rick), stepson, John Ledford(Pattie), several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a host of many other family members and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11am-5pm at Arch L. Heady and Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home. Please visit our website www.archlheady & Son Funeral Home to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
