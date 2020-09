Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Robert (Meancy) Thompson



Charles Robert (Meancy) Thompson went to be with his heavenly Father, September 4 in Lexington, KY. Visitation is at St Peter Claver, in Lexington, KY - Monday 10am-12pm, Catholic Service- Monday at St. Peter Claver in Lexington, KY 12pm-til. Burial at Camp Nelson Military Cemetery (Jessamine County, KY).









