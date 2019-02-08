|
|
Charles Rogalinski
Louisville - Charles Edward Rogalinski Jr. 76, passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019 at Masonic Communities. He was an insurance salesman for Standard of America Life Insurance, a retired Army Reserve Sgt., member of Simpsonville United Methodist Church. He was one of 4 people who started in 1971 Spartan Youth League. Preceded in death by his parents Charles E. Sr. and Bessie Rogalinski and step-mother Mildred Rogalinski, brothers David and Kary Rogalinski. Survived by his loving wife Sandra (Menefee) Rogalinski, daughter Kori Leigh Rogalinski, son Charles "Chip" Rogalinski , 2 sisters Kathy Mullins and Janet Hellman (Steve). 2 grandchildren Gonzalo and Clara Rogalinski. His funeral will be 10 am Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Expressions of sympathy to the Simpsonville United Methodist Church, or the Shelby County Animal Shelter.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019