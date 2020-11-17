1/
Charles "Homer" Roller
Charles "Homer" Roller

Louisville - Charles "Homer" Roller, 88, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Katherine Roller; children, Kaye Gonterman and Rick Gonterman; grandchild, Margo Etheridge (Steven); and great grandchildren, Megan and Wesley.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00am until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Westport Road Baptist Church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
NOV
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
