Charles "Homer" RollerLouisville - Charles "Homer" Roller, 88, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Katherine Roller; children, Kaye Gonterman and Rick Gonterman; grandchild, Margo Etheridge (Steven); and great grandchildren, Megan and Wesley.Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00am until time of service.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Westport Road Baptist Church.