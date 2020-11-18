Charles Roy WhalinLouisville - Charles Roy Whalin died on November 17, 2020 at the age of 87, was appointed once to die, then the judgment, and trusting in the Grace and Mercy of his Lord and his Savior.Charles was born in Hickman, Kentucky on March 15, 1933. His parents Roy Herschel and Emma Nisbet Whalin moved the family to Louisville in 1936 and remained there. Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years, Paula Orr Whalin; his daughter Elizabeth Smith (Doug) of Colorado Springs; his son Cliff (Emily) of Crestwood; his grandchildren Taylor (Chelsey), Collin, Ben (Emily Rose) and Catherine; his great grandchildren Lincoln, Emelia, and Oliver; and his sister Martha Edwards (Tom) of Florence, Alabama.A graduate of Louisville Male High School, Charles earned a B.S. degree in Commerce from the University of Kentucky, served in the Air Force as a Senior Internal Auditor and received an Honorable Discharge as Captain.He next worked several years with his father Roy in management and as a joint owner of Spencerian College until Roy's retirement. Charles then was employed by the Federal Land Bank of Louisville where he served until retiring as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Fourth District Farm Credit Banks. During this time, he earned an MBA degree from the University of Louisville.Charles enjoyed family genealogy, camping, fishing, hunting, family reunions, and travel to foreign countries. He valued traditional Christian worship and was a member of DeHaven Baptist Church of LaGrange, Ky.A private memorial service was held at Newcomer Funeral Home. A private graveside service and burial will be at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville, Ky.In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts be given to Oneida Baptist Institute (Oneida, KY) or The Cabbage Patch Settlement House.