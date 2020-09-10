Charles Russell "Russ" BrownLouisville - Charles Russell "Russ" Brown, 91, passed away peacefully and into eternal life on September 8, 2020 with his loving family by his side.He was born on Flag day, June 14, 1929 in Louisville, KY, son of Aline and Charles W. Brown. Russ attended St. Francis of Rome and St. Xavier High School for three (3) years before graduating from St. Mary's Seminary. Realizing that priesthood was not his calling, Russ met the love of his life, Mary Alice Eckert. The two were married on Valentine's Day 1953 and were blessed with six (6) children.Russ began college at the University of Dayton, before serving two (2) years in the Korean War. Upon his return, he attended the University of Louisville Speed School and became an advanced manufacturing engineer at GE for 49 years.Russ was a true man of faith and a devout Catholic. He was an amazing example of giving of oneself through time, talent and treasure. He was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for over 35 years including PTA, Parish Council, Choir, singing the national anthem and working the concession stand at sporting events, as well as directing elaborate fund-raising variety shows for the parish. He also provided dedicated volunteer service to the Lions Club and the St. Joseph's Orphans picnic. For the past thirty years, Russ was an active member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council #2761, a volunteer at Highland Community Ministries, and a member of the Silver Notes (singing at nursing homes and select community events).He is preceded in death by his parents and toddler brother Edwin; daughter-in-law's Jeanie Brown and Diane Brown, grandson James Brown and great-great grandson Sammy Hamilton.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Alice Eckert Brown; six (6) children: Greg, Mark (Susan), Terry (Carleen), Bruce (Karen), Missy Eckman (John), and Eric (Anne); 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren (with one on the way), and siblings Jerry (Ellen), Ray (Joan), and Alvin (Janie) Brown.A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12th at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave. at 11:00 AM with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St Brigid's 9:30-11 before Mass. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.Memorial gifts or donations may be made to the Gene Eckert Scholarship Fund at Trinity High School or to the St. Brigid Stained Glass Restoration Fund.