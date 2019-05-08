|
Charles Russell "Rusty" Gootee Sr.
Louisville - Charles Russell "Rusty" Gootee Sr., 67 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Gootee, children, Dianne Ware (Slick), Heather Rice (Jason), Rusty Gootee Jr., (Brooke) and Billy Gootee. Siblings, Melody McCracken, Becky Humphrey (Edgar), Steve Gootee (Pam). Grandchildren, Kelsey, Zach, Kyle, Gracie, Tyler, Brayden and Ashton. He is also survived by his best friend, John Wizor.
A celebration of Rusty's life will be conducted at 11 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son - Cralle with interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 3-8 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 and after 9 am the day of the funeral at Arch L. Heady & Son-Cralle.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Clifton Heights Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019