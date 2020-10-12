1/1
Charles Sims
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Sims

Pewee Valley -

Charles Hamilton Sims, 68, of Louisville passed away at his residence on October 9th, 2020. A native of Louisville, he was born December 28th, 1951 to the late Himus Sims and Margaret "Muggy" Baumeister. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Danielle Sims. Charles is survived by his wife, Judy Sims; his son, Patrick Sims; his step-daughter, Angela Greenwell; his step-son, James Greenwell; his sister, Anne Rice; and three grandchildren. Charles grew up in Pewee Valley, Kentucky and later earned his degree in analytical chemistry from Murray University. Charles was known as a brilliant chemist and a brilliant man. His kind heart was readily apparent to all who met him and his love of tinkering had no bounds. He was an accomplished carpenter and could fix, build, or invent anything to which he set his mind. He will be missed by those that called him husband, father, and friend. Charles will be laid to rest in Floydsburg Cemetery on October 14th in private ceremony. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved