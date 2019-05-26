Charles "Don" Smith



Louisville - Charles "Don" Smith passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, May 23rd, surrounded by his loving family. Born December 24, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky, Don was 82 years old at the time of his passing.



Don lived a life of service, including service in the U.S. Army National Guard, as a Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy, and as Constable of Taylorsville. Don also worked for 19 years as a truck driver and retired from Allied Systems, where he spent many years as a diesel mechanic. In addition, Don was a member of the Kosair Shriners, Moose Lodge, American Legion, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.



Preceded in death by his father, Crandell Smith; mother, Mary Opal (Bratcher) Smith; Brother, Joseph Smith; Sister, Laverne Nord; Son-in-Law, Brad Bryan; and Grandson, Christopher Donald Smith.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia (Heil) Smith; four sons: Chuck, Art (Juanita), Rusty (Lisa), and Steve; three daughters: Mary (Darrell) Kittle, Ann (aka Hannah) Andrews, and Joan Bryan; 13 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 7 step-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 29th, from 11 AM until 8 PM at the Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 10:00 AM at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3509 Taylor Blvd., Louisville, KY with entombment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Kosair Charities. Online condolences may be left at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019