Charles Stephen (Steve) Alford
1949 - 2020
Charles Stephen (Steve) Alford

Charles Stephen (Steve) Alford passed away on May 12, 2020. Steve was born to Mary Bauer and Lloyd Alford in 1949. Mr. Alford was a graduate of Trinity High School. He was a member of the U S ARMY and served in Vietnam. Steve recently retired from the Everitt Express Company.

Mr. Alford was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul Alford. Steve is survived by his wife, Candace Cooper Alford, stepson, Jason Simms and his wife Ashley and their two daughters, Madison and Annabelle; his brother, John B. Alford; his sister, Mary Lloyd Ford and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen and private funeral service.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
