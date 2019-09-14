|
Charles Steven Holt, Jr.
Louisville - Charles Steven Holt, Jr., 71, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was a 1966 graduate of Fern Creek High School and former women's softball coach, General Electric employee and Breckinridge Inn employee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margie Ellingsworth Holt.
He is survived by his brothers, Ron and Ed Holt; niece, Pam Kvasic; and nephew, Alan Holt.
His funeral is 9am Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is 3-7pm Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Prodigal Ministries, 4414 Old Lagrange Road, Buckner, KY 40010.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019