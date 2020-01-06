|
Charles "Tom" Stewart
Louisville - Charles "Tom" Stewart, 66, entered Eternal Life Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Tom was born in Louisville to the late Everett and Emma Stewart. He was a member of the Road Sprinkler Fitter Local 669. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and brother.
Survivors include his daughter, Amy Johnston (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Zackary and Katelyn Johnston; siblings, Daniel Stewart (Kate), Donald Stewart (Alice), Timothy Stewart, Marlene Mooney (Joe), and Frederick Stewart (Sherry); and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. EST Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated 12 p.m. EST Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 204 N Main Street - Leitchfield, KY, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery - Leitchfield.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020