Charles "Tom" Stewart

Charles "Tom" Stewart Obituary
Charles "Tom" Stewart

Louisville - Charles "Tom" Stewart, 66, entered Eternal Life Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Tom was born in Louisville to the late Everett and Emma Stewart. He was a member of the Road Sprinkler Fitter Local 669. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and brother.

Survivors include his daughter, Amy Johnston (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Zackary and Katelyn Johnston; siblings, Daniel Stewart (Kate), Donald Stewart (Alice), Timothy Stewart, Marlene Mooney (Joe), and Frederick Stewart (Sherry); and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. EST Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated 12 p.m. EST Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 204 N Main Street - Leitchfield, KY, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery - Leitchfield.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
