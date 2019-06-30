Charles T. "Tim" Burk



Louisville - Charles T. "Tim" Burk, 71, entered Eternal Life Thursday, June 27, 2019.



Tim was born in Louisville to the late Floyd and Virginia Burk. He was an avid outdoorsman and particularly enjoyed time hunting and spending time at his country cabin. He was a music enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed playing his guitar. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted Husband and Daddy.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Stevie Burk, Jerry Burk and LeRoy Burk; sisters, Janice Kemp and Sandra Harp.



He is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 50+ years, Brenda Burk; loving daughter, Angel Burk; brother, Danny Burk (Charlotte); sister, Jetta Sharp (Mike); and a host of other dear family and friends.



Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of his life will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019