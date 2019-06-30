Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Burk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles T. "Tim" Burk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles T. "Tim" Burk Obituary
Charles T. "Tim" Burk

Louisville - Charles T. "Tim" Burk, 71, entered Eternal Life Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Tim was born in Louisville to the late Floyd and Virginia Burk. He was an avid outdoorsman and particularly enjoyed time hunting and spending time at his country cabin. He was a music enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed playing his guitar. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted Husband and Daddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Stevie Burk, Jerry Burk and LeRoy Burk; sisters, Janice Kemp and Sandra Harp.

He is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 50+ years, Brenda Burk; loving daughter, Angel Burk; brother, Danny Burk (Charlotte); sister, Jetta Sharp (Mike); and a host of other dear family and friends.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of his life will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now