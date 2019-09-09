|
Charles T, Naber
Louisville - Charles T. Naber, 83, of Louisville passed away September 8, 2019 at Valhalla Post Acute Care with his family by his side.
A native of Louisville, Charles was born August 23, 1936 to the late Herman and Bernadine Naber. He graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1954 and received his BS degree in 1958 and MS degree in 1960 from the University of Louisville. He played football at St. X and the University of Louisville. He was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity at U of L. Charles taught Physics at the University of Louisville from 1959 until 1963 and then began a career in industry working in microelectronics technology.
While working in industry, he and his family lived in Missouri, Ohio, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania. He was a Senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electron Engineers (IEEE) and was awarded five patents. Charles retired from industry in 1998 and taught Electrical Engineering at the University of Louisville from 1998 until 2011
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Rev. Herman Naber.
Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Kaelin Naber; two sons, Robert Naber (Julie) of Phoenix, Arizona; and Michael naber (Anje) of Telford, Pennsylvania, his sister; Sister Mary Michelle Naber, SCN of Louisville, Kentucky; his brother, John Naber (Mary) of Elverson, Pennsylvania; and four grandchildren, Jack, Mary Beth, Jacob, and Cassidy Naber.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions could be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019