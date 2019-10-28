|
Charles T. Vaughn, Jr.
Louisville - 68, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.
Mr. Vaughn was preceded in death by his son, James Lockhart.
He is survived by his children, Brandy Woody (Eddie), Teshome Vaughn (Donna), Shauna Foster, Anthony Johnson (Tracy), Dennis Johnson (Stephanie); siblings, Pauline Murphy, Terry Vaughn, James Vaughn, Denita Motley, Darryl Vaughn and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Visitation: 10 am-12 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Marrs Memorial Baptist Church, 1310 Cecil Ave., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Louisville Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019