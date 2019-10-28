Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Marrs Memorial Baptist Church
1310 Cecil Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Marrs Memorial Baptist Church
1310 Cecil Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles T. Vaughn Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles T. Vaughn Jr. Obituary
Charles T. Vaughn, Jr.

Louisville - 68, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.

Mr. Vaughn was preceded in death by his son, James Lockhart.

He is survived by his children, Brandy Woody (Eddie), Teshome Vaughn (Donna), Shauna Foster, Anthony Johnson (Tracy), Dennis Johnson (Stephanie); siblings, Pauline Murphy, Terry Vaughn, James Vaughn, Denita Motley, Darryl Vaughn and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Visitation: 10 am-12 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Marrs Memorial Baptist Church, 1310 Cecil Ave., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Louisville Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now