Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Louisville - Charles T. Winkle, 58, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital.

He was a self-employed salesman, and an avid fan of UK sports and the Rolling Stones.

Charles is survived by his wife Jeanine Hepler Winkle; children, Charlie Winkle (Kasey), Shelby Winkle, Kasey Milliner (Anastasia), and Korey Milliner (Lauren); his mother, Cora Mae Blankenship Holbrook; siblings Joe Winkle, Jimmy Winkle, Danny Winkle, DA Holbrook, Ronnie Holbrook, Kenny Holbrook, and Marie Phillips; and 6 grandchildren, Kristian, Charlie, Nathan, Sadie, Slater, and Skarlett. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Grace Burke and his father, Charles Winkle, and aunt, Eva Burke.

His funeral service will be held at 12:00 Monday at Arch l. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 pm Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
