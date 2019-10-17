|
|
Charles T. Winkle
Louisville - Charles T. Winkle, 58, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
He was a self-employed salesman, and an avid fan of UK sports and the Rolling Stones.
Charles is survived by his wife Jeanine Hepler Winkle; children, Charlie Winkle (Kasey), Shelby Winkle, Kasey Milliner (Anastasia), and Korey Milliner (Lauren); his mother, Cora Mae Blankenship Holbrook; siblings Joe Winkle, Jimmy Winkle, Danny Winkle, DA Holbrook, Ronnie Holbrook, Kenny Holbrook, and Marie Phillips; and 6 grandchildren, Kristian, Charlie, Nathan, Sadie, Slater, and Skarlett. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Grace Burke and his father, Charles Winkle, and aunt, Eva Burke.
His funeral service will be held at 12:00 Monday at Arch l. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 pm Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019