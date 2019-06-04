|
Charles "Charlie" Theiss
LaGrange - Charles "Charlie" Howard Theiss, 92, died June 1, 2019 at the Richwood Nursing Home in LaGrange, Ky. Charlie was preceded in death by his spouse of 64 years, Jean Rose Pearce Theiss, and brothers Robert Theiss and Dr. Chester Theiss. His parents were Roberta Williams and Chester Blaxland Theiss. Raised in Oldham County, Charlie was an alumnus of the Kentucky Military Institute and attended the University of Kentucky when WWII interrupted his education. Sgt. Theiss was on a troop transport ship destined for the invasion of Japan when the war ended in 1945
Charlie and Jean Rose's family grew to three sons and their spouses - Lynn Theiss and Jean (Erlandson), Jim and Nancy (Stearns), and Tom and Peggy (Walter); five grandchildren - Matthew Todd, Michael Charles Robert, Meredith Lynne (Smith), Jessica (Gray) and James Daniel; and seven great grandchildren, Conner, Cora, Lidagail, Kaelyn, Milo, Owen and Everett.
During his career, he worked diligently in sales and warehousing particularly in the farm implement business. He retired from Monarch Equipment Company in Louisville in 1986 as Vice President, General Manager. After retirement Charlie was diagnosed with a rare degenerative neuromuscular disorder but he never complained and was known for his resilient capacity to meet daily challenges.
Many remember Charlie when he owned the Buckner Grocery in the early '60s. This "mom and pop" store was a classic "Norman Rockwell" scene where people bought groceries on credit, could come to discuss local gossip and kids could purchase peanuts and "pop" for a dime. Charlie was a known mentor to many Oldham County kids. He organized the Oldham County Pony League in 1962 and helped organize what is now the North Oldham Little League.
Charlie was known for his competitive drive, horsemanship, and gardening (particularly strawberries) and was a die hard University of Louisville fan. He loved to tailgate at the U of L football games for many years. He loved his horses and organized the Morgan Horse Mount for the Kentucky Derby Pegasus Parade during the 1980's. Charlie drove Santa Claus in his horse and cart for the LaGrange Christmas parade. He was also a member of the LaGrange First Methodist Church for more than 60 years where he directed the choir. Today's older church members would recall his solos of How Great Thou Art. Charlie was a founding Trustee and first Treasurer of the LaGrange Fire Protection District and a LaGrange Rotary Club member.
The family is very grateful for the staff at Richwood Nursing Home in LaGrange. Their compassion and friendship for Charlie enriched his quality of life. A memorial gathering will be held at the Oldham County History Center, Rob Morris Chapel, on Sunday, June 30th from 12:30-2:30pm. The family requests donations in Charlie's honor be sent to: The Oldham County History Center, 106 N. Second Ave., LaGrange, KY 40031.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019