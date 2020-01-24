Services
Charles Tony Williams


1946 - 2020
Charles Tony Williams Obituary
Charles Tony Williams

Louisville - Charles Tony Williams, 73, passed away on Thursday, January 23. A proud son of Eastern Kentucky, he was born to the late Charles and Diana Williams on August 15, 1946.

Tony obtained his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Eastern Kentucky University and went on to have a career in the Department of Corrections that spanned 34 years. During his time in Corrections he served as deputy warden over Programs, Security, and Medical Services, where he obtained a nursing home license and had the only licensed nursing home, in a corrections facility, in the state of Kentucky. He was also instrumental in forming a Boy Scout troop comprised of special needs inmates. After his retirement Tony began working, for the last 16 years, with U of L as a standardized patient, teaching medical students clinical skills and ultimately training new employees.

Through all of Tony's career, and all his successes, his main goal was always to help people any way that he could. He loved art, traveling, especially visiting the Maine coastline, and really bad jokes. He was a devoted husband, proud father of an Eagle Scout, and Papaw Tony to Finny and Miss P. He will be greatly missed.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Diana Williams; and brothers, Claude Esaw Williams and Frankie Joe Williams.

He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Carol Tyree Williams; son, Stephen Anthony Williams (Jessica); grandchildren, Findlay Scott and Penelope Luella; and step-son Ben Shirley.

A celebration of Tony's life will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
