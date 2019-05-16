Services
Charles Rone
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Charles Rone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Tracy Rone Sr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Tracy Rone Sr. Obituary
Charles Tracy Rone, Sr.

Louisville - Charles Tracy Rone, Sr., 87, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was a member of Valley Masonic Lodge 511, and South Jefferson Christian Church, and F.O.P.; He retired from the Jefferson County Police Dept. with 30 years of service.; Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beatrice; His children, Shirley Rone, Charles Rone, Jr. (Evelyn), and Anthony Rone (Stacy); Brother, Melvin Rone; Sister, Alois Jones; Grandchildren, Carrie Mullins, Kimberly Smith, Danielle Devers, Seth Rone; Great grandchildren, Alyssa Mullins and Levi Mullins; His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. His visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019
