Charles Tracy Rone, Sr.
Louisville - Charles Tracy Rone, Sr., 87, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was a member of Valley Masonic Lodge 511, and South Jefferson Christian Church, and F.O.P.; He retired from the Jefferson County Police Dept. with 30 years of service.; Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beatrice; His children, Shirley Rone, Charles Rone, Jr. (Evelyn), and Anthony Rone (Stacy); Brother, Melvin Rone; Sister, Alois Jones; Grandchildren, Carrie Mullins, Kimberly Smith, Danielle Devers, Seth Rone; Great grandchildren, Alyssa Mullins and Levi Mullins; His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. His visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019