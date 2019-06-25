|
Charles "Ray" Turner
Crestwood - Charles "Ray" Turner, born March 4, 1944, to the late Frona Katherine and Charles Earl Turner, passed away on June 22, 2019. Ray served three years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Campaign. He was employed over 25 years by BellSouth as a lineman, supervisor, and supply chain purchasing manager.
He was also self-employed as a professional photographer for over 30 years and an active member of the Louisville Photographic Society. He is survived by Rita Marie Turner, his wife of 48 years; his children, Shannon Alyssa Cannon (John) and Erin Scott Turner (Ginger); his brother, Coleman Lee Turner; and his grandchildren, Andrew David Cannon, Joshua Daniel Cannon, Clayton Gregory Turner, and Marceline Grace Turner. He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Wayne Turner.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stoess Funeral Home, 6534 West Highway 22, Crestwood, KY 40014. Memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Stoess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family make a charitable donation to Crestwood Civic
Club, Boy Scout Troop 167, Salvation Army, or a charity of your choosing. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019