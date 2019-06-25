Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Ray" Turner


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Charles "Ray" Turner Obituary
Charles "Ray" Turner

Crestwood - Charles "Ray" Turner, born March 4, 1944, to the late Frona Katherine and Charles Earl Turner, passed away on June 22, 2019. Ray served three years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Campaign. He was employed over 25 years by BellSouth as a lineman, supervisor, and supply chain purchasing manager.

He was also self-employed as a professional photographer for over 30 years and an active member of the Louisville Photographic Society. He is survived by Rita Marie Turner, his wife of 48 years; his children, Shannon Alyssa Cannon (John) and Erin Scott Turner (Ginger); his brother, Coleman Lee Turner; and his grandchildren, Andrew David Cannon, Joshua Daniel Cannon, Clayton Gregory Turner, and Marceline Grace Turner. He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Wayne Turner.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stoess Funeral Home, 6534 West Highway 22, Crestwood, KY 40014. Memorial service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Stoess Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family make a charitable donation to Crestwood Civic

Club, Boy Scout Troop 167, Salvation Army, or a charity of your choosing. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now