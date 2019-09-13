Services
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Haydon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles V. Haydon


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles V. Haydon Obituary
Charles V. Haydon

Louisville - age 76, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his residence after an intense but courageous battle with cancer.

A native of Washington County, he was born on March 5, 1943 to the late Jimmie E. and Vernie Lewis Haydon. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bruce Curtis.

He was a 1961 graduate of Mackville High School and a retired employee of the Ford Motor Company where he was employed for thirty-three years. He also served in the Kentucky National Guard.

Charlie was an avid high school basketball fan. He was associated with several Louisville teams serving as a scout, statistician and mentor. His passion for the game was evidenced by his forty-seven continuous years of attendance at the KHBAA Boys Tournament, never missing a season. In his spare time he enjoyed tinkering with small engines and TV repairs.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Smith Haydon, a sister, Shirley Ann Curtis of Springfield and his extended family and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 16th at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Visitation will be from 4 until 8 Sunday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.

Suggested memorial contributions may be made to, The or Hosparus Health organizations.

Carey & Son Funeral Home, 216 East Main Street, Springfield, KY 40069 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now