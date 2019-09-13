|
|
Charles V. Haydon
Louisville - age 76, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his residence after an intense but courageous battle with cancer.
A native of Washington County, he was born on March 5, 1943 to the late Jimmie E. and Vernie Lewis Haydon. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bruce Curtis.
He was a 1961 graduate of Mackville High School and a retired employee of the Ford Motor Company where he was employed for thirty-three years. He also served in the Kentucky National Guard.
Charlie was an avid high school basketball fan. He was associated with several Louisville teams serving as a scout, statistician and mentor. His passion for the game was evidenced by his forty-seven continuous years of attendance at the KHBAA Boys Tournament, never missing a season. In his spare time he enjoyed tinkering with small engines and TV repairs.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Smith Haydon, a sister, Shirley Ann Curtis of Springfield and his extended family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 16th at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 Sunday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.
Suggested memorial contributions may be made to, The or Hosparus Health organizations.
Carey & Son Funeral Home, 216 East Main Street, Springfield, KY 40069 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019