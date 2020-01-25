|
|
Charles V. Lowery, Sr.
Louisville - 69, passed away on January 21, 2020. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retiree of General Electric. He is survived by his wife, Cynithia Lowery; children, Charles, Jr. (Antoinetta) and Catrina Lowery; sister, Evelyn Lowery Young (Dale); brother, Darrell Lowery; sister-in-laws, Vickie Hansberry (Morris), Angela Richardson (Mack), and April Rice; brother-in-law, Theodore Brown (Niecy); ten grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at New Zion Baptist Church, 1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020